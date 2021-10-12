Mosquito spraying scheduled for Thursday over Craney Island in Portsmouth

(NEXSTAR) -- The LEGO Group announced this week it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products as a result of a worldwide survey that determined attitudes surrounding "play and creative careers" are unequal and restrictive.

As part of the effort, the Danish toymaker is launching "Ready for Girls," a campaign to celebrate female creativity. The company also said it is working with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF to "ensure LEGO products and marketing are accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes."