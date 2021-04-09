Moseberth’s Chicken and BBQ in Portsmouth closing after 81 years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After falling on difficult times, Moseberth’s Chicken and BBQ has closed its doors.

“Last Saturday our hood exhaust system broke and we were forced to close down. This week we were trying to get it repaired but we were unsuccessful. With the time it would take to get a new system in, the cost, the rise of prices of food and supplies in the last several years and especially the last year with the Corona virus, and along with family health problems…. we have decided now was the time to close,” the business posted on Facebook Friday.

The business, at 1505 Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth, has been in the area for 81 years.

The business added that it didn’t want to lose contact with its employees.

“We have had some very special ladies that have been with us for decades and five who were with us for over 50 years. The bound that we have with these ladies is something I just can’t explain in words. Our employees have stuck with us in good times and in bad times and we truly love and appreciate you!” the post read.