PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and Grammy winning rapper Missy Elliott was in her hometown Tuesday to make a special announcement on Missy Elliott Day.

Elliott donated $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority for families facing eviction.

During the event Elliott’s mother, Patricia Elliot, gave a heartwarming account of their family’s financial struggles before the R&B and HipHop sensation skyrocketed into superstardom.

Elliott’s mother recalled Portsmouth fans running in pouring rain and yelling “we love you.” The Grammy award winner took to the podium and said the donation is a reciprocation of that love.

“On behalf of the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, our board of commissioners, our staff and most importantly our residents, we want to thank you for your generous donation,” said Alisa Winston, Executive Director of the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “This will help 26 of our families who are past due on their rent remain in their homes.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recognized Oct. 17, 2022 as Missy Elliott Day in Virginia, and Portsmouth hosted a renaming ceremony and parade to rename McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard, with 3,600 people in attendance at Manor High School.

At that time, Elliott was presented with a key to the city, and fellow Virginia music icons Pusha T., Trey Songz and Timbaland attended the event.

The special presentation took place Tuesday afternoon at the Dr. Melvin O. Marriner Family Life Center at 5910 W. Norfolk Road.