PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth officially has a street named after one of the most famous singers to come.

Many local and state leaders were in attendance at the dedication for the Missy Elliott Boulevard Monday. Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted in August to rename the current McLean Street to “Missy Elliot Boulevard.”

Fellow Virginia music icons Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland attended the event at Manor High School. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott presented the proclamations to honor Elliott and her accomplishments, and Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover presented her with a key to the city.

On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also declared Oct. 17 as Missy Elliott Day.

“As a native Virginian, she has inspired young women in the Commonwealth and beyond to pursue careers in the arts and music,” said Youngkin describing Elliott. “She is the American dream!”