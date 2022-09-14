PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth community members and city officials are gearing up to lose control with the arrival of hip-hop star Missy Elliott in October.

The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer expressed her excitement on social media earlier this month after learning that a roadway had been named after her.

“My Grandma who passed when I was young told me to stay PRAYED UP & DREAM BIG,” said the Portsmouth native. “I have been blessed so much, but this right here hits my heart differently. I am so humbly grateful to be from P-TOWN.”

Portsmouth Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes echoed the sentiment with an announcement Wednesday evening stating that Missy Elliott herself will be coming to Portsmouth to celebrate the dedication of the new roadway.

Elliott will be accompanied by a still-unnamed “very special guest” according to Barnes.

The dedication will be held on October 17. The event will be accompanied by a parade and is expected to be free and open to the public.

“Missy Elliott Boulevard” will impact McLean Street, from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive. McLean Street runs near the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College, and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

Documents show no residential home addresses would be changed and no existing businesses would be impacted. The property is a public right-of-way owned by the City of Portsmouth.