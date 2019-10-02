Missing Portsmouth man suffers from dementia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A 72-year-old Portsmouth man is missing and detectives are concerned because he suffers from dementia.

Haywood Gurganus was last seen at his home in the 4100 block of Clifford Street Wednesday, October 2 at 9 a.m.

Police released a picture of Mr. Gurganus in hopes someone will spot him. He is approximately 6’1″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, has sandy colored hair, blue eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and is believed to have on two left shoes or may not be wearing shoes.

Wednesday is forecast to have potentially record-setting heat, with temperatures topping 90 degrees.

If you have seen Mr. Gurganus or know where he may be, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).