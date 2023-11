PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –Police are searching for 60-year-old Joseph White who was last seen at the Lowe’s at 4040 Victory Blvd.

White was last seen wearing two tone long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a black jacket. White has not been officially diagnosed, but his family said he is in the process of being diagnosed with dementia, police said. He is described as 5’10” and weigh 170 lbs.