Missing Portsmouth man last seen Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking the public to help them find a missing Portsmouth man. 63-year-old Bryan Draper was last seen at his home in the 1000 block of Mt. Vernon Ave, on Saturday, July 6, at 12:30 p.m. There has been no word on Draper’s whereabouts since he left his home. There is concern for Draper’s well-being because he left without his medication.

Draper is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Draper was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a red and blue New York Yankees ball cap.

If you have seen Mr. Draper or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).