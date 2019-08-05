Missing 76-year-old from Portsmouth last seen Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a 76-year-old Portsmouth man who’s been missing since Saturday night.

Douglas Franklin was last seen at his home in the 5200 block of Greenbrooke Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday. No one’s heard from him since, and he has a health condition that requires medication.

He’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall and between 180-200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. Detectives believe he may be driving a white 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup with New York plates reading 23804ML.

If you’ve seen Franklin, you’re asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.