PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a minor in Portsmouth Monday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 10 a.m. Monday morning in the 2600 block of Roanoke Avenue.

Police say the minor was shot in the arm and was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is currently under investigation. No further information were released.

Stay updated with WAVY News.