Mercy Drops Dream Center in Portsmouth sees dip in donations during 2020 holiday season, looking for boost in 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a 50-percent drop in monetary donations during the 2020 holiday season, Mercy Drops Dream Center in Portsmouth has high hopes for the new year.

“There are just more people to help out,” said Joe Friszolowski, founder and “Chief Dream Officer.” “It doesn’t go smaller, it goes bigger.”

Friszolowski said throughout 2020, donations were pouring in to Mercy Drops. They’re a faith-based organization that helps people in need in Portsmouth, through various programs.

“Overall, this year [2020} has been absolutely amazing,” he said.

He said that started to change in October, right before the holiday season, a critical time for giving.

“For probably about two months, we fell flat, he said. “We’re going to be needing $31,000 a month for what we’re doing and so that jumps from kind of being at that 50-percent at around $16,000 a month.”

This year, the center is continuing multiple outreach programs and they’re looking for the community’s help. The center is also looking for monthly donors called “dream makers.”

“We have our, the number one thing is our men’s transformation housing program,” he said “We have a 2-year program where we take care of them for two years. They can go through that and be able to get their life back on track.”

The center is also offering foster care intervention, food distribution, care package program, dream closet and school supply donation programs.

