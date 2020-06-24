Mercy Drops could feed thousands more in Hampton Roads, with donation of warehouse space

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization that feeds those in need in Portsmouth is continuing to grow its outreach, but now a giant opportunity has it in need of some big help — and fast.

When 10 On Your Side first introduced you to Mercy Drops Dream Center, the small faith-based organization was asking for food donations to feed children in need in three neighborhoods in Portsmouth. Our viewers stepped up in a big way.

Then, they needed a walk-in freezer to store fresh food to distribute to families, which a viewer kindly donated.

Now, Mercy Drops has the opportunity to feed even more people in Portsmouth, and quite possibly, those in need throughout Hampton Roads.

Mercy Drops could partner with an organization called “City Serve” based in California. City Serve has a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture to distribute food that would otherwise go to waste.

Mercy Drops could get a tractor-trailer full of that food for the next nine months if it is able to store the food. That’s where the organization needs your help. If you have a warehouse that has dry storage capability, cold storage capability, or both, and you are willing to donate that space to Mercy Drops, organization founder Joe Friszolowski wants to hear from you.

“What we’re trying to do is not only distribute it to those that are in need in this area, but I can have churches, organizations, those that are in need of food, they can come and get it as well and then they can take it and distribute it some. Ultimately just trying to be a spot where we can just get the food here, be a good connection for that, and then people come and get the food,” said Friszolowski.

Friszolowski said his goal would be to have people pick up the food on the same day it is delivered, or within 24 hours of delivery.

“At the end of July, we’re going to see an increase. When all the unemployment checks stop, the increase in need is going to be there. I just feel like this is an opportunity for us to be ready,” Friszolowski said.

If you have warehouse space that you can donate, click here.

Latest Posts