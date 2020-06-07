Mercy Drop Dream Center needs food donations for student lunches

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy Drop Dream Center is requesting the public’s help with food donations so they can continue to feed the community and the students during this time of need.

The faith-based volunteer organization is looking for peanut butter and jelly, snacks, mini cereals, noddles, ramen, and Chef Boyardee items to pack up lunches for the kids.

Last week during the organization’s “Free Meal Monday,” more than 700 meals were distributed with the help of the community and local partners.

The meals are open to anyone and are given out at the Tidewater Community College Portsmouth campus from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. every Monday.

“For 12 (TWELVE!!) weeks, we’ve been feeding 1,000+ people a week (2,000+ the last two weeks), and it’s been humbling to watch the community come together,” said the team in a Facebook post on Friday.

More information on how to get involved can be found online at mercydrops.life.

