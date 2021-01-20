Mercy Chefs to distribute meals to Hampton Roads hospitals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy Chefs will distribute meals at seven hospitals in Hampton Roads this week.

The Portsmouth-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization plans to provide nearly 800 meals to doctors and nurses on the frontlines.

On Monday, Mercy Chefs distributed meals at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk.

Tuesday, the team brought meals to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk.

On Wednesday, they stopped by Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach.

On Friday, Mercy Chefs will distribute meals starting at 3 p.m. at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

“We can only imagine how physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted healthcare workers are right now,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “We want to do everything we can to serve them and serve them well. We hope these meals provide some well-deserved respite for our local nurses, doctors and hospital staff who put their lives on the line for us every day.”

The organization has served more than 9.5 million meals since its founding in 2006, including 7 million meals in response to the coronavirus pandemic across the country since mid-March.