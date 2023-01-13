PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based organization Mercy Chefs, along with Smithfield Foods, are helping those affected by severe winter weather in Kentucky.

Officials from the non-profit say they are headed back to Wolfe County in Eastern Kentucky to serve community members trying to recover from flooding, freezing pipes, and lack of basic resources such as potable water & food.

The organization will be serving hot meals & grocery box distributions over the weekend. They expect to cook 2,000-3,000 hot meals per day for residents in the area.

If you’d like to serve alongside Mercy Chefs, please sign up for a shift HERE.

Smithfield Foods is also lending a helping hand by donating 35,000 pounds of food, equal to 140,000 servings, to help feed affected residents. The donation includes lunch meat, bacon, fully cooked boneless ham, hickory smoked ham and smoked spiral sliced ham.