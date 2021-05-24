Mercy Chefs serving nearly 9,000 meals to Sentara Health employees for Hospital Week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — To celebrate Hospital Week, Portsmouth-based organization Mercy Chefs is helping feed employees at Sentara Health locations throughout Hampton Roads.

Mercy Chefs is expected to serve nearly 9,000 meals throughout the week. Hospital Week is an annual week that recognizes hospital employees for the important work they do throughout the year.

The meals will be prepared at the Mercy Chefs Portsmouth Community Kitchen. Thousands of meals are prepared in the kitchen each week and distributed to local partners, including Park Place School, New Life Church and The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, and the Eastern Shore.

The outreach is a community effort made possible by partners including the Portsmouth Fire Department, members of the military community and local churches.

“The pandemic been incredibly trying for healthcare workers, and we’re thankful that we’ve been able to establish this partnership with Sentara Healthcare in Hampton Roads to celebrate our frontline heroes,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs.