Mercy Chefs serves its 10 millionth meal

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy Chefs reached a significant milestone this week serving its 10 millionth meal.

Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid, nonprofit organization was founded in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The organization serves professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals to victims and first responders in emergencies and natural disasters. Over the past 14 years, Mercy Chefs has served people in 27 states and 10 countries in responding to more than 134 disasters with the help of 10,000 community volunteers.

Mercy Chefs also has served meals to hospital workers in recent months who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout Hampton Roads and Panama City, Florida.

“This past year has been devastating for so many people, and we feel blessed to have been able to play a small role in bringing people comfort through food,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “To hit this milestone – 10 million meals – is simply remarkable.”

To support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, visit, www.mercychefs.com.