Mercy Chefs headed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Delta aftermath

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy Chefs has left the area and is responding to Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

As of Wednesday night, the hurricane had emerged into the Gulf of Mexico and was headed toward Louisiana. Delta could make landfall, possibly as a Category 3 storm, sometime Friday in Louisiana.

Founders Ann and Gary LeBlanc left Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrive in Florida, they will gather their team and equipment to move closer to where the storm falls.

Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs provides meals and other help to areas seriously impacted by natural disasters. They will likely begin meal service for victims of Hurricane Delta this weekend.

