Mercy Chefs deploys to US-Mexico border to serve meals to refugees, government officials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs has deployed to south Texas to serve thousands of hot meals each week to refugees and government officials at a respite center at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mercy Chefs, a disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves professionally prepared meals to victims, has deployed to McAllen, Texas.

The meals will be served at a respite center where essential items are given to travelers and their families as they are being processed, Mercy Chefs wrote in a news release Wednesday.

They will serve meals through a partnership with the First United Methodist Church and Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley.

During their time in Texas, Mercy Chefs will also be making boxed lunches for travelers to carry onto buses, as well as giving meal service for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and local, state, and federal law enforcement.

Mercy Chefs will be in McAllen for several months and hopes to find a way to establish a permanent presence in that area.

“Our mission is to feed people – we love all and serve all,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “We are honored to have the opportunity to share a moment of comfort and meaningful connection with individuals and families as they arrive to the United States. It is so much more than a meal. We are reaching people at the end of one journey and the beginning of another – all waiting for the opportunity to pursue a better life. We feel blessed to be in McAllen serving hope in the form of a good meal.”