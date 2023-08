PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Life’s Journey Mental Health Service Agency is opening a new location in Portsmouth.

According to a press release, the new location will be the hub of a new Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, which uses a team approach in providing treatment, rehabilitation and support services for individuals diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illness.

The Portsmouth office will be located at 3300 High Street, Suite 6 and opens on Aug. 11.