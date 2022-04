PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The annual Memorial Day parade is set to return to downtown Portsmouth.

For over a century, the parade has been a community staple. It’s one of the oldest continuous parades in the country.

The parade is set to kick off at I.C. Norcom High School and travel down High Street to Water Street.

Event organizers are asking those who want to participate to register no later than May 2.

To register, call Renee Spratley at 757-393-8481.

The parade was last held in 2019.