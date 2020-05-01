Meals, supplies and more headed to Portsmouth families in need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A special delivery is on its way to about 100 Portsmouth families in need.

“Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court” has received a COVID-19 emergency grant from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation and United Way of South Hampton Roads to help feed young bodies and minds during this tough time.

Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court Executive Director Susan Fincke told WAVY.com her organization teamed up with Trinity Episcopal Church, the Rotary Club of Portsmouth Virginia and Brutti’s Catering to help families in need.

They’ve purchased paper towels, diapers, cleaning supplies, and more: Basically everything a struggling family might need.

Those items are all in bags currently stacked at the church.

“Susan has had an incredible time getting these items. Most stores limit us to one or two of each [for] each visit, so she gets up very early in the morning and goes to two or three stores to buy up what we need to put into these packages,” said the Rev. Grant Stokes of Trinity Episcopal Church.

Stokes told WAVY this project was an answer to prayers.

“So we had an outlet, or we had a way to help without going physically into communities and possibly spreading the virus,” he said.

Parishioners at the church also put together masks for adults and children. Many of the recipients will be single mothers, with 180 kids among them.

The food will be dropped off Saturday, May 2, and Brutti’s will deliver meals for six consecutive Saturdays.

“I think that every mother wants their child to have nutritious food and to have books and have crayons and have a sense of joy. To me, that’s what childhood is about.” Fincke said.

