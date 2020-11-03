Mayoral candidates vie for open seat in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With current Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe not seeking reelection in 2020, the city’s mayoral race is packed and heating up.

Six candidates are poised to take the open seat this Election Day.

Whoever follows after John Rowe will be thrown into what has been a very eventful climate in the city.

One of the topics Portsmouth residents will be voting on is the highly-debated casino gaming referendum. The referendum offers whether casino gaming establishment can be erected in the city.

Since Aug. 1, the city has seen criminal charges brought against some of its own public officials, its police chief placed on leave, the resignation of its city manager, and the firing of its city attorney. Its vice mayor was also at risk of losing her council seat.

Hampton Roads’ dueling resort-casino proposals live or die on Election Day. The state law allowing for such gambling to occur in five cities requires that a majority of voters in each of those cities approve of the plans via a referendum vote.

In October, 10 On Your Side was at a mayoral candidates forum held at Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar in Olde Towne — one of the many mayoral forums being held across the city.

One of the issues discussed is the city’s lack of a city manager since Dr. Lydia Pettis resigned in September.

Candidates were asked what qualities they would look for in her replacement. All four candidates stressed that they need a city manager to be a good communicator and cheerleader for the city.

Polls in Virginia open at 6 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

