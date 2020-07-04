Mayor Rowe sends letter to Portsmouth City Council regarding Senator Lucas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The back and forth continues in Portsmouth over what happened the night demonstrators painted and tore pieces off the city’s Confederate monument.

Mayor John Rowe shared a letter with 10 On Your Side on Friday that he sent to the City Council.

The letter states that Rowe has seen police body camera video that shows Senator Louise Lucas representing to the crowd and to police, that she had spoken to Rowe and he authorized what took place that evening.

Mayor Rowe says he never spoke with Senator Lucas that day and he did not authorize any action.

Senator Lucas has been under fire for her actions including a recall election by a Virginia Beach attorney. Lucas says she never authorized or supported any illegal activity and only told residents they would not be arrested for peacefully protesting.

She responded to Rowe’s letter by saying her daughter spoke with the mayor and that she spoke with the city manager.

Lucas is suing the attorney who is leading the recall effort for defamation.

