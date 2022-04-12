PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is set to have its State of City address Wednesday.

Mayor Shannon E. Glover will take the stage on Wednesday for the annual event to share the latest updates on economic development and community partnerships among others from across the municipal organization.

The event will be held at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel from noon to 2 p.m.

The purpose of the annual event is to provide a forum for city mayors to connect with the business community and provide updates on the city.