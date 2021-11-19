Mavericks’ Dorian Finney Smith to give out turkeys Saturday in Portsmouth

Forty five donated frozen turkeys await collection at this north Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, during the WAPT television station’s ninth annual Turkey Drive 16. Volunteers staffed donation stations at the metro Jackson’s Kroger stores to receive donations of turkeys, canned goods, cash and community care food boxes to benefit the Mississippi Food Network, who oversees distribution of food to local families in need. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and NBA Mavericks player Dorian Finney Smith will be giving out turkeys Saturday morning.

The Thanksgiving turkey giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at I.C. Norcom High School at 1801 London Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served based while supplies last. Turkeys are limited to one per household.

The event will also include vaccines for ages 5 and up, as well as COVID-19 tests and flu shots.