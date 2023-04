The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth is seen in this photo from Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Credit: WAVY TV 10)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Master of the Mic Hip-Hop 50 Tour is coming to Portsmouth on August 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and the tour will be held at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, 16 Crawford Circle

The tour includes the following artists: Master of the Mic, Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One, Rakim and Slick Rick.

To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.