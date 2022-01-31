‘Mardi Bras’: Help victims of domestic violence rebuild their wardrobe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is helping victims of domestic violence rebuild their wardrobes.

Titled “Mardi Bras,” the organization Her Shelter’s campaign is trying to help victims by rebuilding wardrobes full of essentials including new bras, underwear, feminine hygiene products and ethnic hair care products.

Officials from the organization say many of their clients who flee domestic violence situations come to them with very little.

“Grabbing bras and underwear on the way out of the door is not usually a priority.”



There are several ways you can contribute to helping a victim of domestic violence rebuild their life:

Visit the Her Shelter Amazon wish list

Shop and Ship – Mail your gift to PO Box 2187, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Drop off your gift on March 1 from 10-5 p.m. at 1900 Columbus Ave, Portsmouth, VA

Make a donation HERE