‘Mardi Bras’: Help victims of domestic violence rebuild their wardrobe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is helping victims of domestic violence rebuild their wardrobes.
Titled “Mardi Bras,” the organization Her Shelter’s campaign is trying to help victims by rebuilding wardrobes full of essentials including new bras, underwear, feminine hygiene products and ethnic hair care products.
Officials from the organization say many of their clients who flee domestic violence situations come to them with very little.
“Grabbing bras and underwear on the way out of the door is not usually a priority.”
There are several ways you can contribute to helping a victim of domestic violence rebuild their life:
- Visit the Her Shelter Amazon wish list
- Shop and Ship – Mail your gift to PO Box 2187, Portsmouth, VA 23702
- Drop off your gift on March 1 from 10-5 p.m. at 1900 Columbus Ave, Portsmouth, VA
- Make a donation HERE
Human Trafficking Prevention Resources
10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent human trafficking.
Avalon Center in Williamsburg
- Phone: 757-258-5022
- Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051
Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach
- Phone: 757-631-0710
- Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120
HER Shelter in Portsmouth
- Phone: 757-485-1445
- Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.
- Hotline: 757-485-3384
Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Hotline number: 757-787-1329
- Offers: an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, individual counseling, safety planning, children’s services, legal advocacy, accompaniment during hospital visits and court appearances and support groups to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Website: https://www.escadv.org/
National Human Trafficking Task Force Hotline: 1-888-3737-888.
Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force -757-430-2120
Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.
Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.