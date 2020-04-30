March of Dimes’ March for Babies goes virtual this year, with fundraising going to COVID-19 research, education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10 has put its best foot forward for decades to support moms and babies with the March of Dimes, but like just about everything else right now, this year’s March For Babies is going to look a little different.

The walk is going virtual, which means you can walk at your own pace and in your own space using an app to track your steps.

“Pivoting from this was a hard decision but as you know expecting moms can’t wait, babies are still being born,” said March of Dimes Senior Development Manager Caroline Myatt.

Each year the walk helps bring awareness to premature births, and raises money to help with prevention, and to support moms and babies here in Hampton Roads and across the nation.

Myatt said this year funds will also pivot to address new concerns. “A lot of our fundraising dollars are going towards research for [COVID-19], providing educational resources for our families in a virtual way.”

They’re also getting out word on how to safely breastfeed during the pandemic, and providing information to support families with vulnerable children in neonatal intensive care units.

Yes, it’s a bit different but different can be good too. People are using social media to fundraise and using different challenges to encourage their followers to get engaged.

You can step up right away.

It runs through May 15, when Myatt said there will be a countrywide celebration, “but folks are welcome to continue fundraising on through the summer, any support is always appreciated.”

