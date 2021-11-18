Mans pleads guilty to 2019 shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth

He is set to be sentenced on February 28, 2022.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a 2019 shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth that sent one victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Court documents show that Elvin Lee Alston entered a guilty plea on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding, but that was modified to malicious wounding. Additionally, his charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle was dropped.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on February 18, 2019. The shooting shut down the interstate between the Downtown Tunnel and Victory Boulevard for hours.

A victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alston was arrested two weeks later, according to police. Virginia State Police attribute the shooting to road rage.

