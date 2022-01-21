Manor High School student fatally shot; 3 suspects in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – All three suspects wanted in the murder of a Manor High School student are now in custody, the Portsmouth Police Department confirmed on Friday.

19-year-old Melvon Parker, 18-year-old Kwendale Glenn and a juvenile have been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property.

Kwendale Glenn (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

On Wednesday, January 19 around 3 p.m., police were alerted to a crime scene in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road after a teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died the same day from his injuries.

The scene of the shooting was near Manor High School.

Police have not named the juvenile victim, but 10 On Your Side confirmed with Portsmouth Schools that Amarion Collins, a student at Manor High, was the victim. School Principal, Dr. Timothy Johnson, sent a message to the school community the day of the shooting. In the message, he said Thursday would be an asynchronous day for students because of the incident. On Friday, school was closed because of weather.

The Manor High School Athletic Director posted the following on social media: