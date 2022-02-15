Manor High School recognizes Feb. 15 as Amarion Collins Day in honor of student killed in shooting

Amarion Collins was shot and killed while leaving a parking lot at Manor High School Jan. 19.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Manor High School student who was killed due to gun violence last month was honored Tuesday night by school officials.

On the school’s senior night, Portsmouth School Board Vice Chair Lakeesha Atkinson presented Amarion Collins’ mother with a plaque designating Feb. 15 as Amarion Collins Day at Manor High School.

Amarion Collins was shot and killed while leaving a parking lot at Manor High School Jan. 19. Collins played football and basketball at Manor High, and was known as a solid student who made people smile.

Three people have been charged in his killing: 19-year-old Melvon Parker, 18-year-old Kwendale Glenn, and a juvenile. Each has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property.