PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Manor High School in Portsmouth is dismissing early at 11:45 this Friday after a bomb threat was called in to the school’s main office.

In a message to families, school officials said the school was immediately evacuated as a precaution.

School officials said they chose to dismiss early due to the amount of time it would take to search the school and the weather outside Friday (despite it being sunny and above 60 degrees).

Photo Courtesy: Chris Omahen Photo Courtesy: Chris Omahen Photo Courtesy: Chris Omahen

Buses were expected to leave Manor’s campus starting at 11:45 a.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and support,” the statement reads. “Parents, please use today’s events to talk with your children and remind them that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will lead to real consequences, including potential criminal charges.”

No other details are available at this time.