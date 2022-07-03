PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are in the hospital after being shot Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say the shooting happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Highland Avenue. That’s off of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman who had been shot. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is the second double shooting in Portsmouth on Sunday. Police say two men arrived at a local hospital around 1:02 a.m. on Sunday with “gunshot wounds to their extremities.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.