PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police said a double shooting injured two people Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 10th block of Connor Place around 8:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

They were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police did not have suspect information as of 9:30 p.m.

