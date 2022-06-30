PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 10th block of Pine Needle Circle.

A man and a woman sustained non life-threatening injuries and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.