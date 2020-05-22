Man, woman injured in double shooting on Rivercrest Drive in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say a man and a woman were injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

The woman’s injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said they received a call reporting the shooting at 12:08 a.m. Friday in the 50 block of Rivercrest Drive.

The woman has upper body injuries. Medics treated the woman on-scene and then transported her to a local hospital.

The man’s injuries are to an extremity and are not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there is no additional information at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories