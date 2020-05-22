Man, woman injured in double shooting on Rivercrest Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say a man and a woman were injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

The woman’s injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said they received a call reporting the shooting at 12:08 a.m. Friday in the 50 block of Rivercrest Drive.

The woman has upper body injuries. Medics treated the woman on-scene and then transported her to a local hospital.

The man’s injuries are to an extremity and are not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there is no additional information at this time.

