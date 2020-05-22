PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say a man and a woman were injured in a shooting early Friday morning.
The woman’s injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.
Police said they received a call reporting the shooting at 12:08 a.m. Friday in the 50 block of Rivercrest Drive.
The woman has upper body injuries. Medics treated the woman on-scene and then transported her to a local hospital.
The man’s injuries are to an extremity and are not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police say there is no additional information at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Man, woman injured in double shooting on Rivercrest Drive in Portsmouth
- Scooters are coming back to Virginia Beach, once we get into phase 3
- 2 people shot, injured on Joyce Court Thursday in Chesapeake
- Virginia hopes to launch app that can help determine if you were exposed to COVID-19
- Life-threatening injuries in tractor-trailer crash on Eastern Shore