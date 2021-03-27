Man, woman arrested after falling asleep inside vehicle on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police says 2 people have been arrested after they were found asleep inside a vehicle on the eastbound lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth overnight.

State Police first got the call just after 12 a.m. Saturday regarding a vehicle on the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Effingham Street in Portsmouth.

When authorities got to the scene, they found a vehicle stopped in the right lane with the brake lights on. The responding trooper reported finding the female driver, later identified as 35-year-old Virginia Beach resident Lanarda Shambley, with her foot on the brake asleep.

According to reports, the male passenger, identified as 34-year-old Roshon Donty White of Virginia Beach, was also asleep with a loaded firearm in his lap. State Police later learned that White was wanted out of Norfolk for charges relating to reckless driving and driving under the influence.

The firearm on White’s lap was also found to be stolen out of Chesapeake.

State Police say they were able to remove the pair from the vehicle without incident.

Shambley was arrested for driving under the influence. White was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.