Man who jumped off bridge while fleeing police spotted again in Portsmouth; officers secure additional charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a man who jumped off the West Norfolk Bridge during a police pursuit on Oct. 26 still hasn’t been apprehended — however, he was seen by police at a residence days later and fled the scene again.

26-year-old Alex Tew was spotted by police on Saturday. Although he wasn’t taken into custody, evidence at the scene resulted in police securing an additional 12 charges against Tew.

Police said Tew should be considered armed and dangerous. He is facing a total of 19 charges in Portsmouth, as well as charges in Chesapeake and Suffolk.

On Wednesday, Portsmouth police sent out a news release giving an update on their case against Tew, as well as a timeline of events.

Alex Tew (Courtesy of Portsmouth police)

Tew was first seen by officers on Oct. 24. Officers identified him as the driver of a brown SUV that fled into the City of Chesapeake. He was wanted on several charges from other cities, including felony probation violation in Chesapeake and assault and battery of a family member in Suffolk.

The next day, Portsmouth detectives identified Tew as a suspect after several motorcycles were stolen in Portsmouth.

On Oct. 26, officers again saw Tew operating the brown SUV, this time allegedly pulling a stolen trailer carrying a stolen motorcycle. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled onto the West Norfolk Bridge on Route 164.

That’s when police said Tew jumped from the bridge. Two other men were apprehended at the scene. Investigators recovered four stolen motorcycles, a stolen van and a stolen trailer.

A WAVY crew at the scene later saw a man get out of the water and walk away with a limp. Police said Tew was later seen in the Port Norfolk neighborhood by “citizens, media and officers” but evaded capture.

After he jumped from the bridge, police secured warrants for Tew that include carjacking, two counts of abduction, felony eluding, three counts of grand larceny, obstruction of justice and driving while revoked.

Then, on Saturday, police saw Tew at a residence in Portsmouth. When he saw police, he fled the scene and once again eluded capture.

However, police said what they found at that location led them to take out additional charges against Tew, including eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of evidence that shows a firearm, multiple cell phones, what appears to be multiple types of controlled substances, and cash.

Police said Tew frequents various Hampton Roads cities and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.