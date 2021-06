PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting suspect wanted on an aggravated assault charge in Portsmouth turned himself in to police Wednesday night.

Police arrested 19-year-old Carlton Sherrod, of Portsmouth.

He’s accused of shooting a man in the 6200 block of Hightower Road on Sunday, June 20 around 8 p.m.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.