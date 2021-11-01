Man wanted after woman shot on Swanson Parkway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they’re looking for a suspect after a shooting October 28 on Swanson Parkway.

36-year-old Christopher White is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, firearm by felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting in a public place.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Swanson Parkway and the female victim’s wound was considered not life-threatening.

Christopher D. White

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.