Man wanted after robbing two 7-Eleven stores in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to two early morning robberies in Portsmouth.

Police say the man entered the 7-Eleven located near the 700 block of London Boulevard around 4:42 a.m. and threatened the employees. About 90 minutes later, he was reported at the 7-Eleven located near the 1800 block of Effingham around 6:06 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male possibly in his 30’s or 40’s, medium build, white t-shirt with a tan hoodie underneath, shorts and was wearing a white mask.

No injuries were reported.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

