PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Friday evening.

According to police, the walk-in gunshot wound incedent occurred just after 3:30 p.m.

There is still limited information, however, police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and the exact location of the incident.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.