PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — A man walked into a hospital following a shooting in Portsmouth late Monday morning.

According to Portsmouth police, the call for the incident came in just before 12 p.m. Monday. The man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.