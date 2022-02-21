Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital Monday.

Police said they were investigating as of 4:30 p.m. The original call came in at 2:47 p.m.

His injury is not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10