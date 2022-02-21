Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital Monday.

Police said they were investigating as of 4:30 p.m. The original call came in at 2:47 p.m.

His injury is not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.