Man treated by medics after house fire in Portsmouth

Residential fire in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue in Portsmouth June 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters responded to a house fire Monday on Centre Avenue.

Medics treated a man who was home at the time of the fire, but he did not require transport to the hospital.

Fire crews responded to the 1000 block of Centre Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a single-family home.

Firefighters attacked the fire on the interior and were able to quickly put it out.

The home sustained significant damage to the living areas.

All occupants were able to evacuate the building. A man who was home at the time of the blaze was treated by medics at the scene.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The Portsmouth Fire Department urges residents to make sure their smoke detectors are working. Anyone who lives in Portsmouth can contact the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office at 393-8689 for help getting a smoke alarm.

Residential fire in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue in Portsmouth June 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

Residential fire in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue in Portsmouth June 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

Residential fire in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue in Portsmouth June 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)