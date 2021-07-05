Man transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Portsmouth.

Dispatch said they were notified around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday night that a man had been hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Rodman Ave and Turnpike Rd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

