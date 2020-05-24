Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to the leg following overnight Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating an overnight shooting that left a man shot in the leg in Portsmouth.
According to police, the call for the incident came just after 12 a.m. Sunday requesting police and medical assistance to the 1600 block of Parker Avenue.
When they got there, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Medics reportedly arrived and transported the man to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
