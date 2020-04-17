Man sustains serious injuries in shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting Thursday night.

Police say the man was shot in the lower body. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police Sgt. Misty Holley said.

The shooting happened around (;45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Victory Boulevard.

He was taken to a local hospital.

