Man sustains serious injuries in shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting Thursday night.
Police say the man was shot in the lower body. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police Sgt. Misty Holley said.
The shooting happened around (;45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Victory Boulevard.
He was taken to a local hospital.
Stay with WAVY for updates.
