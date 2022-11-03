PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth police, the call for the shooting came in just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday near the 200 block of Edison Avenue.

One man sustained serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

